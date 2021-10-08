After a customer complains about cold food, a Wendy’s manager pours hot oil over them.

A Wendy’s manager in Tennessee was jailed after reportedly pouring hot oil on a customer who complained about his food being cold.

Demarrus Pritchett, 23, was involved in a verbal altercation with a customer at a Wendy’s drive-thru in Huntingdon on Tuesday night, according to WBBJ7 News.

Surveillance footage purportedly captured shift manager Pritchett entering the kitchen and picking up a boiling oil pan. He is then accused of returning to the drive-thru with the hot oil and pouring it on the customer through the glass.

According to WBBJ7 News, the man sustained serious burns on his left side and arm and was treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Pritchett admitted to throwing the boiling oil and then claimed to have been harassed by the victim, according to the network.

After being charged with aggravated assault, Pritchett was freed on bond.

The victim’s mother told WBBJ7 News on Wednesday that her son was not in good health and that she hoped “justice will be served.”

The Huntingdon Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

The incident follows the arrest of a Louisiana Wendy’s employee who was accused of threatening a client with a gun.

During a shift at a Wendy’s on the main Louisiana State University campus, Keith Johnson Jr., 21, is accused of threatening a customer with a handgun.

Three people reported investigators that an employee had intimidated them, according to a statement issued to The Washington Newsday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

At after 11 p.m., police went to Wendy’s and discovered Johnson Jr., who they interviewed with about the alleged incident.

The police statement went on to say: “Two female and one male subjects approached EBRSO deputies stationed outside the Wendy’s restaurant, claiming that a subject inside the business (the defendant) was threatening them with a gun.

“Deputies entered the restaurant and approached the defendant, who was holding a tiny bag with an extended magazine protruding from it.

“Officers arrested the defendant and searched him as part of the arrest.”

He also had a gun and marijuana in his backpack, according to police.

Johnson Jr. was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a gun in a gun-free zone, and simple possession of a handgun. This is a condensed version of the information.