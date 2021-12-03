After a crash on the Formby Bypass, a man was brought to the hospital.

On Thursday at around 9.10 p.m., police were called to Formby Bypass after reports of a crash involving a Ford Fiesta and a BMW.

The two cars partially stopped the southbound carriageway at the Shell garage at the Lady Green junction.

A fuel spillage was also recorded, prompting the arrival of emergency personnel.

Merseyside Police stated that a man was transported to hospital after the accident, however the extent of his injuries is presently unknown.

“We received a report at around 9.10pm of an RTC on Formby Bypass involving two vehicles – a Ford Fiesta and a BMW,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“Emergency services, including Mersey Fire and Rescue, were dispatched to the location due to a fuel spill.”

“One of the drivers was brought to the hospital with unknown injuries.”

“The road was closed for a while, and two male drivers were involved.”

