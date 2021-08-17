After a crash in a popular retail park, a mother is in serious condition with life-changing injuries.

After being hit by a Mercedes in a busy retail park, a mother in her twenties is in serious condition with life-changing injuries.

The mother was carrying her baby when she was hit at the Bidston Moss shopping complex, but the child was unharmed, according to Merseyside Police.

She is claimed to be stable, despite her precarious condition, and the North West Ambulance Service confirmed to The Washington Newsday yesterday that she suffered a significant leg injury.

The woman was hit by a silver Mercedes at roughly 2.20 p.m. yesterday (Monday, August 16), which also collided with the car in front, a blue Volkswagen.

The driver of the silver Mercedes pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting police with their investigation.

Merseyside Police is now looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We’re urging anyone who was in Bidston Moss Retail Park last evening who may have observed the incident to contact us,” said road policing sergeant Amy Murray.

“Please contact us if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the event, as any information you have could be crucial to our inquiry.

“We will act on whatever information you offer, whether you provide it to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

For the duration of yesterday afternoon, the retail park was restricted to traffic, with cars being moved on by an officer and the area outside Aldi being tapped off by police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, referencing reference 21000570891.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to leave information anonymously. You can also submit anonymous information using their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.