After a crash closes the road, a scrambler bike rider is brought to the hospital.

After a collision between a van and a scrambler bike, authorities closed down a street.

North West Ambulance Service dispatched police to the scene on Parkstile Lane in Croxteth just after 3.20pm today.

As emergency crews worked on the incident, a traffic closure was shortly implemented.

The scrambler bike rider, a teenager, was taken to the hospital with injuries to his face and arm.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to Merseyside Police.

The driver of the Renault van pulled over to the side of the road and is helping police with their investigation.

Officers roll the scrambler bike onto the back of a recovery van in video captured at the scene.

The road is now open again.

“We are investigating following allegations of a road traffic incident between a van and a scrambler bike in Croxteth,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who observed the collision is encouraged to send a direct message to @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic with the reference number 21000803043.