After a ‘crash’ at Teeside Airport, a Liverpool flight has been canceled. Three people have been taken to the hospital.

The runway at Teesside Airport is currently blocked following an incident involving a light aircraft that sent three persons to the hospital.

The incident occurred at 9.39 a.m. on Saturday, according to the airport, and the pilot and two passengers on board required emergency medical attention.

It announced that the runway would be blocked “until further notice” while an inquiry is conducted.

Teeside Airport has announced that flight LOG835P from Teeside to Liverpool has been canceled, and that any passengers who are affected should contact the airline.

“I heard the plane engine start to sputter, then looked up to see it bank left sharply,” said one anonymous witness who was tending to a horse in a neighboring field.

“The engine sounded like it was struggling a lot, and suddenly it just stopped.

“As it started to come down, it appeared that the pilot was able to maintain the plane reasonably level, but then it suddenly descended swiftly, and I heard a thump below the tree line.

“Thankfully, there was no fire or explosion. I quickly dialed 911, and the air ambulance arrived 20 to 30 minutes later.

“I really hope everyone onboard is safe.”

“I heard it come down with a big bang,” claimed another onlooker in a nearby field.

According to Teesside Live, the plane had risen to “around 300 feet” before coming down.

The airport has been contacted for comment on the most recent claim.

One person engaged in the event was verified to have received “severe injuries.”

Two of the victims were sent to the hospital by road, while one was transported by air ambulance, according to the North East Ambulance Service.

Along with it, a danger area response team was dispatched to the spot.