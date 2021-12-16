After a crash, a man is battling for his life as a scrambler biker runs and the driver is apprehended.

After being involved in a crash in St Helens yesterday, a man is in critical condition.

At around 8.50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of Hard Lane and Saint Bees Close.

Officers arrived on the scene to discover a collision involving an electric motorcycle, a scrambler bike, and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The motorcycle driver was brought to the hospital with significant injuries. He is still very ill, but his health is improving.

The scrambler bike’s rider, a 17-year-old man from St Helens, escaped on foot from the site.

He was eventually apprehended and charged with inflicting serious injury by reckless driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of Class B drugs.

Police also detained the driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 25-year-old man from St Helens, on suspicion of causing severe injury by dangerous driving.

A 47-year-old St Helens man was also detained on suspicion of helping a criminal.

Police have taken all three males into jail and will question them.

The incident was ‘wild,’ according to a local citizen who lives near the location, according to The Washington Newsday.

“I was simply heading home from the shop at about 9pm and just saw loads of police out of nowhere,” the local, who asked to remain nameless, added. It was bizarre; there was also someone lying in the road, but I had no idea what had happened and couldn’t determine what had happened.

“I’d just gone out for five minutes, so seeing anything like that around the corner was completely unexpected.”

Detectives are now conducting CCTV and witness investigations, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.

Officers are still on the scene as investigations continue, and the road closures on Hard Lane have now been lifted.

“We are in the early stages of an inquiry into a road traffic collision that has left a man gravely injured,” said Roads Policing Inspector Carl McNulty.

“While we have made a number of arrests, our investigations are still ongoing to determine the complete facts of the occurrence.”

