After a crash, a learner driver was fortunate to get away from the flipped automobile.

Uninsured motorist was described as “extremely lucky to get away” after a horrific incident on a Wirral country road that left his car on its side.

When the accident happened, the driver was driving a black Vauxhall automobile down Brimstage Road in Wirral at night.

The driver was discovered to only have a provisional license and was not insured to drive after police arrived on the scene.

“The driver was very lucky to walk away from this on Brimstage Rd, Wirral,” a spokesperson for Merseyside Police Roads Policing Unit said in a tweet about the seriously damaged automobile on its side in the middle of the road.

“Unfortunately, his driving revealed that he was driving without insurance and with only a provisional license.”

According to Merseyside Police, the driver will face criminal charges as a result of the event.

“He will be appearing in court in the near future,” the official stated.