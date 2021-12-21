After a coworker points out a sexist tattoo, the woman is’mortified.’

Lucy Madden, from Liverpool, had spent three months deciding on the tattoo’s design, which was supposed to portray two intertwined faces sharing a single consciousness.

The 22-year-old shop clerk was pleased with the £50 inking on her right arm until a customer at work pointed out that it looked more like someone hunched over.

Lucy was left even more red-faced when her friends and relatives agreed that the artwork was obnoxious.

She is currently saving for an image of Medusa to cover the tattoo, which will cost an additional £150, and she refuses to wear short sleeved blouses or show it off until then.

“About a week after I had the tattoo, a customer questioned what the tattoo was intended to be,” Lucy explained.

“It’s supposed to symbolize two faces shading one thought,” he explained, “but it looked unpleasant, like someone leaned over.”

“I asked a coworker about it, and they agreed that it appeared to be a human hunched over.” I was humiliated. There was nothing I could do about it.

“Everyone is saying that now because that’s how it appears.” Even if it hadn’t been brought out to me, I would have spotted it soon.

“I’m too embarrassed to say anything; it’s humiliating.”

“I found it amusing, but I was mortified.” My family and friends think it’s amusing.” Lucy, who has had tattoos since she was 19, got her 14th piece of body art this summer after spending three months deciding on the exact design.

The tattooing took barely 20 minutes, and she claims she provided the artist with various references to work with, but the inking did not turn out as she had hoped.

“I was very excited about it,” Lucy added.

"I was very excited about it," Lucy added.

"I'd given it a lot of thought. "I'm a very indecisive and picky person."