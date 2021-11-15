After a COVID outbreak, China confines 1,500 university students to dorms and provides meals.

Following a COVID-19 outbreak, China restricted around 1,000 university students to their dormitories and hotels on Sunday, in a zero-tolerance strategy aimed at preventing the virus from spreading, according to the Associated Press.

After several dozen COVID-19 cases were recorded in the northeastern city of Dalian, roughly 1,500 Zhuanghe University City students were placed under lockdown in their dorms on Sunday. Because they are not allowed to leave, the students have meals delivered to their rooms and attend class from their dormitories or hotel rooms.

The National Health Commision (NHC) released its report on Monday.