After a Covid increase in holidaymakers returning to the UK, Spain has issued a travel warning.

Fears that Spain will be added to the red list are growing after it was revealed that one in every 35 passengers returning from the nation tests positive for Covid-19.

The UK has placed mainland Spain and the Spanish islands on its amber list.

The Balearic Islands were previously on the green list, however they were relegated to amber due to an increase in instances.

The Hermes delivery driver abandons the package to be ‘shredded.’

Travellers coming in England from countries on the amber list, such as Spain, must self-isolate for 10 days after arriving and perform a PCR test on day two and day eight.

If you pay for a private PCR test on day five as part of the Test to Release scheme, they may be able to get out of quarantine sooner.

Those who have had two immunizations only need to do a PCR test on day two of their arrival and are exempt from self-isolation; the same regulations apply to those under the age of 18 regardless of their vaccination status.

However, there are fears that Spain may be placed on the blacklist.

According to iNews, Spain had the highest infection rate, with 2.9 percent of visitors from the nation testing positive within the first 10 days of arriving in the UK.

The UK government has stated that no travel is now risk-free.

They noted that, as a result of a new Covid-19 variation, governments may impose further travel restrictions or impose new laws on short notice.

India, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates were removed off the red list in recent updates, while Mexico, Georgia, and the French overseas territories of La Reunion and Mayotte were added.