After a court victory over the newspaper, Meghan Markle calls the Mail on Sunday a “daily fail.”

Meghan Markle won her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid, and in a sharply worded statement, she named the newspaper’s owner.

The Duchess of Sussex was victorious at the end of a two-year ordeal that had her fearing the loss of her second child, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, at one point.

She was also obliged to apologize for misleading the court about her collaboration with the authors of the biography Finding Freedom during the appeal hearing.

The case centered on a letter she wrote to her father in February 2019 urging him to stop talking to the media, which was published by The Mail on Sunday.

Meghan said in a statement to The Washington Newsday, ” “This is a win not only for me, but for everyone who has ever been afraid to speak up for what they believe in. While our victory sets a precedent, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to transform a tabloid industry that breeds cruelty in individuals and benefits off the lies and grief they cause.” Meghan won a decisive victory in her lawsuit without a trial in February, but the tabloid appealed, allowing an ex-aide who accused her of bullying to disclose her private texts.

According to emails and texts, she wrote the letter to Thomas Markle knowing it would be leaked to the media and addressed it to “Daddy” so that if it got public, it would tug at the “heart chords.”

The disclosures, however, did not influence the Court of Appeal, which upheld the letter’s confidentiality.

“Essentially, while it could have been appropriate to disclose and publish a very tiny part of the Letter to counter falsehoods in the People Article, it was not essential to deploy half the contents of the Letter as [The Mail on Sunday] did,” the judge wrote on December 2.

In her statement, Meghan said: “Today, the courts ruled in my favor once more, confirming that Lord Jonathan Rothermere’s newspaper, The Mail on Sunday, has broken the law. The defendant has been held accountable by the courts, and my hope is that we will all follow suit.

“Because it isn’t as far removed from your personal life as it may appear. It might be you tomorrow. These are dangerous. This is a condensed version of the information.