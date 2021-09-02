After a court ruled that it had violated copyright laws, a free TV service with 3 million users was shut down.

According to the Associated Press, a free TV streaming service with more than 3 million customers was shut down after a court decided it violated copyright regulations.

Locast said it was a nonprofit since it broadcast local TV for free, and it used a legal gap in copyright law to claim it can stream the networks of ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox without paying them. In 2019, the owners of the country’s major broadcast networks filed a copyright lawsuit against Locast, requesting that it be shut down.

Locast isn’t protected by the exemption, according to a federal judge in New York, because it derives money from users who pay $5 per month for an ad-free experience. Those who do not pay see a 15-minute advertisement requesting payment.

Locast was effectively charging its subscribers and utilizing that money to expand its service, according to the judge, which was a violation of copyright law.

In compliance with the judge’s decision, Locast agreed to halt its streaming services. Local television from major broadcast networks is still available for free on various platforms, although specialist streaming services like Netflix and Hulu demand monthly fees.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Fees from cable providers that pay to include ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox in TV bundles bring in billions of dollars for the firms that own them.

The judge “interpreted the law in an excessively restricted way,” according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which has represented Locast in court, and Locast was fulfilling Congress’ purpose to ensure that Americans have access to their local broadcast stations.

Locast has been around for a long time, but it has slipped under the spotlight as new streaming services have piqued people’s interest.

“As a charity, Locast was built from the ground up to operate under the rigorous letter of the law, but in light of the court’s recent findings, with which we respectfully disagree, we are now stopping operations, effective immediately,” the company said in a press release on Thursday.

According to EFF attorney Mitch Stoltz, the legal case will continue, including an appeal, to resolve the outstanding issues. He didn’t say what the problems are.

Free access to the major broadcast networks is also available. This is a condensed version of the information.