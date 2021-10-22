After a County Road Trip, an OAP issues a warning that leaves him bruised and battered.

An Everton FC season ticket holder has stated that if he has to cross County Road to get to Goodison Park, he will not attend any more home matches.

Anthony Tully, 81, a 73-year Blues fan, slipped and fell on a ridge on the temporary road surface on his way to catch the Blues’ most recent home match against West Ham.

Mr Tully suffered injuries to his hand, knee, black eye, and head cuts as a result of the accident.

The completion date for the County Road improvements has been pushed back.

He was treated outside the stadium by St John’s Ambulance and missed the first 25 minutes of the game while being examined by a doctor.

Mr Tully added that he usually gets to the game by car or by taking the number 20 bus, which dumps him down near the Dixie Dean statue.

Mr Tully and his buddy took the number 19, which stopped on County Road, a short walk from Goodison Park, because the number 20 didn’t arrive on time.

Mr Tully said he was “unaware” of the continuous problems with County Road’s route surface, which caused him to trip and fall while crossing the busy road.

Much of County Road’s road surface is currently in disrepair, with areas of the road surface still showing incomplete construction and huge potholes.

Liverpool City Council stated today that work on County Road will resume, but that it will not be completed until early next year.

The roadway has been the focus of extensive roadwork to repair the deteriorated surface.

Contractor VIAM did not complete the necessary road construction after a dispute with the City Council, which was followed by administration in May, leaving stretches of the road half-paved and without road markings.

Many residents and business owners have told The Washington Newsday how the road is a “health danger” and expressed their dissatisfaction.

Mr Tully, speaking to The Washington Newsday, said: “I figured the walk from County Road to Goodison would be alright because it’s a small distance.

“When I crossed the street, I hooked my toe and fell flat on my face. On the, there’s a sloping ledge.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”