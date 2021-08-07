After a council warning, owners in a section of Sefton Park have been urged to keep their dogs on a leash.

If you take your dog for a stroll in two of Liverpool’s most popular parks, you’ve been warned.

Blue-green algae has been discovered in the lakes of Stanley Park and Sefton Park, according to Liverpool City Council.

Dogs will need to be kept on leads until the limitations are relaxed, according to a tweet sent out earlier this week.

For this to happen, the Environment Agency must get two negative test results for the algae.

Yvonne Jones, a dog first aider from Liverpool, discussed to TeamDogs the dangers that can occur if your dog comes into contact with algae.

“Blue-green algae isn’t technically an algae,” she explained. It’s a microorganism that bunches together to look like algae. It grows in non-flowing waters during the summer when there is less rain, but it can also grow in streams and rivers.

“While not all blue-green algae species emit harmful chemicals into the water, there is no way to tell if algae is toxic simply by looking at it. When consumed in high concentrations, several forms of blue-green algae are exceedingly poisonous and can be fatal.

“Unfortunately, dogs are more susceptible to blue-green algae poisoning since they are more inclined to play in the water and eat the poisons as a result. It is extremely harmful to our dogs because of the rapidity with which it affects them, as well as the liver damage it produces. It only takes 15 minutes to cause serious harm to your dog.”

The 46-year-old offered some advice on how to avoid becoming ill from algal poisoning.

Keep an eye out for council-placed warning signs in the places where you walk your dog.

When near bodies of water, always keep your dog on a leash, especially if the water appears muddy, frothy, or has thin layers on the surface.

Do not allow your dog to drink from ponds or lakes.

“You should be warned that dangerous algal blooms, which can be blue, vivid green, brown, or red, can be mistaken for paint floating in the water,” she continued. Also, keep in mind that poisons aren’t usually obvious; nonetheless, you might see dead fish or.” “The summary comes to an end.”