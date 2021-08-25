After a coronavirus infection, surgical patients have an increased risk of blood clots, according to a research.

Patients should be monitored more closely, according to the researchers, so that they can receive quick therapy.

A group of researchers led by experts from the NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Global Surgery in Birmingham looked at data on patients who needed both emergency and planned surgery in October 2020 to determine if they had venous thromboembolism (VTE) in the month following their procedure.

Academics looked at data from over 128,000 patients in 1,630 hospitals in 115 countries.

In total, 742 patients developed a VTE after surgery, either a deep vein thrombosis, a pulmonary embolism, or both.

Patients who were infected with Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, around the time of their procedure were 50% more likely to develop a VTE in the 30 days following their operation.

According to the study published in the journal Anaesthesia, those who had a recent infection — within six weeks after their procedure – had a 90% greater risk.

Those who had a VTE around the time of their operation were also more likely than those who did not to die in the 30 days following their operation.

“People undergoing surgery are already at higher risk of VTE than the general public, but we discovered that a current or recent Sars-CoV-2 infection was related with a higher risk of post-operative VTE,” said co-author Elizabeth Li, a general surgery registrar at University Hospital Birmingham. Immobility, surgical wounds, and systemic inflammation are all risk factors for VTE in postoperative patients, and the addition of Sars-CoV-2 infection may exacerbate this risk.”

“Increased awareness and surveillance should be considered,” said co-author Aneel Bhangu, a specialist colorectal surgeon at the University of Birmingham.

“At a minimum, we recommend strict adherence to standard VTE prophylaxis for surgical patients, including the use of anti-clotting medication when bleeding risk is low, and increased vigilance and diagnostic testing in patients presenting with signs of VTE, such as swelling in one calf, right-sided chest pain, and shortness of breath,” says the study.