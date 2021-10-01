After a cop was sentenced for the murder of Sarah Everard, London police were chastised for their advice to women.

Following court testimony that a London police officer used his authority to kidnap, rape, and murder a lady coming home from a friend’s house, the Associated Press reported that police in London are trying to repair their image with women.

The Metropolitan Police Service responded by issuing an advise describing how women and girls should protect themselves if they suspect a police officer stopping them on the street.

The agency stated, “The full awful nature of his [Wayne Couzens’] offenses are very worrisome and raise entirely valid inquiries.” “We fully understand the real concerns expressed, and we are aware that women are concerned. All of our officers are concerned about the impact of these heinous crimes on public trust in law enforcement, and we want to do everything possible to restore that trust.”

On March 3, 2021, Couzens used his police identification to stop 33-year-old Sarah Everard, handcuffed her, tossed her in the back of a car, and drove her to a distant spot where he raped and strangled her, according to evidence presented during Couzens’ sentence. Suggestions that previous assaults may have gone unnoticed aroused even more indignation.

Couzens, 48, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole this week after pleading guilty to the kidnapping and murder of Everard. The killing of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher, on September 17 as she strolled through a south London park to meet a friend has shattered public trust in the police force’s ability to safeguard women.

The department stated that a new plan for combatting violence against women would be released soon.

In response to the allegations about Couzens, police stated that questioning a woman by a single plain-clothes officer was unusual, and that if it did happen, more officers should respond quickly.

According to the agency, it is “quite normal” for women in this situation to request guarantees about the officer’s identification. Women should query the officer about the lack of other cops, why the officer is in the area, and why they are being stopped in the first place.

