After a convicted man was exonerated and released after 28 years, the case of a 4-year-old who was murdered was reopened.

Barbara Jean Horn, a 4-year-old girl whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag packed inside a cardboard television box near her Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood in 1988, has been reopened by Philadelphia detectives.

Captain Jason Smith of the Philadelphia Police Department said the decision to revisit the case came after NBC10’s Who Killed Barbara Jean? real crime series premiered in late September.

Smith told the Philadelphia newspaper, “I felt it was incumbent upon our section to reopen the inquiry.”

In 2020, Walter Ogrod, a mentally challenged man convicted in Horn’s murder, was exonerated and released from state prison after spending 28 years.

Four years after Horn’s death, Ogrod was apprehended by two police detectives who said he confessed to the crime. However, Ogrod later claimed that he was pressured into writing a false confession and that he was not responsible for the murder during his two trials.

In his first trial, Ogrod was found not guilty. The judge declared a mistrial when a juror shouted in the courtroom that he disagreed with the result.

In a 1996 trial, two other inmates testified that Ogrod confessed to them that he killed Horn, and the jury found him guilty. He was given the death penalty.

Following a 2018 inquiry by the city’s District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit into a false conviction in a separate case, Ogrod was eventually exonerated. The unit discovered that the detectives involved in the case had worked on other cases that had been classified as suspect, including Orgrod’s.

On June 5, 2020, Ogrod got freed from prison. During District Attorney Larry Krasner’s first term in office, he was one of 20 men who were exonerated after serving decades in jail. Krasner was re-elected to a second term on Tuesday.

Smith told NBC10 that he learnt something from the documentary Who Killed Barbara Jean? Following Ogrod’s exoneration, the district attorney’s office had other suspects in Horn’s murder.

“Prior to then, I had no awareness that there had been other suspects created,” he stated.

According to the television station, the district attorney's office has not identified any of the additional suspects, but the assistant district attorney in charge of the office's Conviction Integrity Unit revealed one of them.