After a consumer slams the ‘expensive’ £7.50 dish, the manager responds brilliantly on TripAdvisor.

The manager of one of Liverpool’s top-rated restaurants responded with grace to a one-star rating from a customer.

A consumer complained about the food and service at Maray restaurant on Bold Street on the review site TripAdvisor.

The Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant, which launched in 2014, offers a broad assortment of vegetarian, vegan, meat, and fish small plates.

After a £100,000 court case, anyone with a Ring doorbell camera could face sanctions.

It’s been a tremendous hit in the city since it first launched in 2014.

It is the 18th most popular restaurant in Liverpool on TripAdvisor, with approximately 1,200 reviews and a rating of 4.5 stars out of five.

After a visit to the restaurant in August of this year, one customer’s one star review stood out like a sore thumb among the other wonderful assessments on the site.

“Definitely don’t recommend!” read the customer’s review. went on to say how “very costly” the small dish of food was, costing roughly £7.50 per person.

They went on to criticize the service, claiming that the food took 30 minutes to arrive and that a little bottle of coke cost £3.

To make matters worse, when the food eventually arrive, it was “smothered in sauces that utterly destroyed the meal!” they claimed.

The cauliflower bhajis, however, were praised as “the only thing that was excellent” that they ordered.

According to the review: “Definitely not a good idea! The coliflor bajis [cauliflower bhajis]were the only thing that was good, but it was excessively pricey for small plates of food that took 30 minutes to arrive. I requested a small bottle of coke, which cost £3. All of the other plates were drenched with sauces, ruining the meal totally!” Maray’s manager, Rob, wrote the ideal rebuttal to the client’s complaints after the consumer gave the restaurant one star out of five.

The manager gently explained how the restaurant’s locally purchased, high quality ingredients made the dish a little more pricey but were more environmentally friendly.

Rob expressed himself like follows: “Hello, there. I’m delighted you liked the cauliflower bhajis; they’re one of my favorites as well.

“I am,” the summary concludes.”