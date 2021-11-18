After a confrontation with The Chase, Bradley Walsh declines a major chance.

Bradley Walsh has revealed how he passed up a big chance to go on The Chase.

Since its beginning in 2009, the 61-year-old has hosted the ITV game show.

The Chasers, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, and Darragh Ennis are among the cast members.

However, during tonight’s broadcast, Bradley disclosed that he had to decline an invitation to a major event owing to a scheduling conflict with The Chase.

Bradley inquired of competitor Dominique about her plans for any potential prize money.

Dominique expressed her desire to attend Comic-Con in San Diego as a major comic book lover.

“I was asked to go to that and I couldn’t,” Bradley explained.

“What were you intending to dress up as?” Dominique inquired.

Bradley stated, ” “Strangely enough, I was going to dress up as myself because I was in a show called Doctor Who.

“So that was an option for me.

“However, I was unable to attend; do you know why?”

“Because I was doing this,” Bradley exclaimed.

He then joked that he was “not resentful” about his inability to attend the convention.