After a confrontation outside the Royal Liverpool Hospital, a gun was seized and a guy was apprehended.

After officers sealed down the entrance to the hospital last night and into this morning, Merseyside Police said the suspect, a 61-year-old male from the Speke area, is being questioned on suspicion of possessing a handgun.

At before 10.30 p.m. last night (Wednesday), emergency services, including armed police, arrived on the scene on Prescot Street in Liverpool City Centre and closed the road.

The suspect, who was believed to be inside a parked vehicle, was apprehended at 10.20 a.m. today and sent to the hospital for medical evaluation.

“We can confirm that a man has now been arrested on suspicion of having a firearm following an incident outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital today, Thursday 4 November,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday this afternoon.

“This morning, a 61-year-old man from Speke was detained and medically assessed before being arrested on suspicion of firearm possession. He’s been brought into custody and will be questioned.

“A handgun was seized and will be analyzed forensically.”

“We appreciate the public’s tolerance and understanding as well as the hospital’s staff.”