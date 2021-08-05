After a concerned friend drove him to A&E, he was informed he only had a year to live.

After going to Brighton A&E with headaches, Paul Nicholson was told he had a brain tumor the size of a fist, according to The Mirror.

Doctors initially suspected he was suffering from anxiety or depression, and prescribed antidepressants, but his condition worsened.

Paul said: “He prescribed me anti-depressants for a few months and I carried on, but things just got worse.

“My wife Charlotte believed I was getting irritable, but I was very down about work stress.”

One of Paul’s coworkers eventually became concerned about his health and took him to A&E, where scans revealed the full scope of his disease.

The next day, he had emergency surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible.

When it comes to surgery, “I woke up in intensive care and couldn’t remember getting to the hospital,” Paul explained. It was quite confused; I believed I’d been in a car accident or something.”

Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that develops in the brain or spinal cord. He was only given a year to live.

Paul and Charlotte were heartbroken by the news, but remained as hopeful as possible as Paul underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy. They had a six-month-old baby, Teddy, to tend after.

Following treatment, MRI scans revealed that the tumor had begun to grow again.

A specialist sent Paul to The Royal Marsden to determine if he was qualified for clinical trials. He was contacted for a trial for the medicine lisavanbulin two weeks after his original scan, but was told there was only a 5% chance of success.

“It was fantastic,” Paul said. I couldn’t think of anything else to hold onto at that time. I was just looking to try something new.”

Paul had to take five tablets every morning as part of the trial, and he had monthly scans to monitor the results.

Paul's cancer began to decrease after a few months, and he is now three years cancer-free.