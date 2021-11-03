After a committee compromise, Democrats reinstated paid family leave in the Build Better Plan.

The Associated Press reported that Democrats restored paid family and medical leave back into the $1.75 trillion budget bill after the items were abandoned during negotiations.

As they worked to reduce the cost of the comprehensive package, Democrats reluctantly relented on a critical component. However, Democratic Representative Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, stated that the committee had struck an agreement such that a “means-tested program” could be included. “The Ways and Means Committee devised a policy that will finally provide workers and their families the comfort of mind that when calamity strikes, they can count on paid leave to avert absolute crisis,” said Neal.

