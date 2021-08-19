After a ‘comforting’ return, Virgil van Dijk is poised to play in the next Liverpool test.

Liverpool may have won 3-0 against Norwich City on the Premier League’s opening day on Saturday, but Virgil van Dijk made it through the game unhurt after 301 days since his last competitive appearance.

After being out of action since October after sustaining ACL damage in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park, the Reds’ number four returned to full training during Liverpool’s pre-season camp in Austria.

The Dutchman will be trying to work his way back into action as he attempts to regain his full confidence, with opening matchups against Norwich and then a home encounter against Burnley this coming Saturday.

Van Dijk seemed to be utilizing the first two games to rebuild confidence in his own physique.

On the current episode of the Analysing Anfield podcast, David Hughes said, “I think that was a competent display.”

Mohamed Salah provides FSG with a £100 million motive to negotiate a new Liverpool contract.

“Van Dijk is a level beyond a typical Premier League defender, and you can see a difference when he isn’t performing at that level, but it’s critical that he comes in without incident in these first few games to ease himself back in.

“You don’t want him to make any blunders that would damage his self-esteem.

“He probably isn’t 100 percent secure in himself right now because of those injuries – everybody who has played at any level knows that it takes a little while to regain trust in your body and actions.

“It’s particularly awkward with a knee injury because you do so much with your knees in terms of shifting direction and running style.

“It’s quite difficult. In terms of games, he’s probably regaining his confidence and returning to his best.”

Norwich placed pressure on Liverpool’s backline, with players like Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki running in behind to put Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip under strain.

This was in vain, but the massive centre-halves will confront a new dilemma this Saturday when Burnley’s Chris Wood and Ashley visit Anfield. “The summary has come to an end.”