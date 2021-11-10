After a colony of mice was discovered in her sofa, a pensioner was forced to live in a Travelodge.

A pensioner said she was forced to live in a Travelodge because of a persistent mouse infestation.

Davina Hamilton, 76, has been staying in a hotel in New Brighton, Wirral, for more than six weeks while her housing association pulls out her kitchen to deal with a “chronic infestation” at her property at Maritime Grange, Seacombe.

The stress of the situation has been “tough” for the retired legal secretary, according to The Washington Newsday.

She stated, ” “I’m about to start my seventh week at the Travelodge, where I’ll be staying in a room with a little kettle, a TV, and my computer on the dressing table.

“Every day, I must return to Maritime Grange to obtain clean clothing and do my washing, as all of my furniture and personal belongings are housed in the two guest rooms on the ground floor.

“The Travelodge has no facilities, so I have to go out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. It’s exhausting and frustrating.” Davina, who moved into her property in August 2019, claimed her landlord, Regenda, had offered to renovate it and deal with the mice infestation, which she had already been dealing with for about two years.

She stated, ” “It was decided that my flat would be entirely refurbished, with special attention paid to the evident vermin problem as well as the removal of all pollution.

“My sofa, which had to be destroyed owing to the discovery of a mouse nest, was eventually replaced with a new sofa.

“Also, the kitchen had to be entirely removed….mouse entry spots in the walls had to be sealed, and a new kitchen and flooring had to be constructed.”

Davina claimed she would only be gone for 28 days while the work was done, and Reganda consented to a daily food allowance because she couldn’t cook for herself in a hotel room.

Davina informed The Washington Newsday in July about the mice infestation at Maritime Grange on Borough Road, claiming that a "plague" of rats had been taunting her, disrupting her sleep and staring her down.