After a collision with an Audi, a 94-year-old man on a mobility scooter is fighting for his life.

On Thursday, September 23, about 9 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Brownlow Hill at the intersection of Grove Street in response to reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they discovered a 94-year-old guy on a mobility scooter, as well as an Audi that had crashed.

The man riding the mobility scooter was seriously injured in the accident and was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he is in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Audi came to a halt and is cooperating with the police inquiry.

Emergency services are now seeking assistance in locating a pedestrian who was crossing the road at the same time as the 94-year-old and administered first aid to him.

The police department is also requesting anyone who observed the accident to contact them.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to DM @MerPolC or @MerPolTraffic with the reference number 21000662048.