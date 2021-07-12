After a collision with a BMW, a motorcycle rider was critically hurt.

After a three-vehicle crash in Kirkdale, a guy in his twenties was left “seriously injured.”

Just after 10.10 p.m. on Friday, July 9, emergency services were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of Walton Road and Bradewell Street.

According to reports, a BMW collided with a Lexmoto Isca motorcycle, which subsequently collided with a third car.

The motorbike driver, a man in his twenties, was rushed to the hospital with a shattered thigh bone and ankle.

His wounds are said to be significant but not life-threatening.

The BMW driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting police with their investigation.

Following the crash, officers are looking for witnesses.

Stuart McIver, an inspector, stated: “After this collision, a young man was gravely hurt, and we’d like to speak with anyone who witnessed it.

“Any cars in the area with dashcam footage of the blue motorcycle, which went out of the city and along Walton Road at around 10.50 p.m., are asked to contact police.

“Any footage or information could be crucial in determining what happened,” says the investigator.

People with information can contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre at (0151) 7775747 or by Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, quoting reference 1116 of 09/07.

People can also contact Crimestoppers, a non-profit organization, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.