After a collision outside of crowded bars and restaurants, a man suffered “broken bones.”

After a collision outside of crowded bars and restaurants, a cyclist suffered significant injuries.

The man, who is in his 30s, is thought to have shattered bones as a result of the incident.

As investigators investigated the area, a busy portion of Liverpool Road in Birkdale was closed to traffic.

Just before 9.20 p.m. on Friday, emergency services were dispatched to Birkdale village following a collision involving a cycle and a car at Liverpool Road’s intersection with Alma Road, a residential street.

With critical chest injuries, the biker was brought to the hospital.

Police closed the avenue for several hours and surrounded a parade of shops with blue and white police tape.

The incident occurred in the village’s centre, a major nightlife destination with multiple clubs and restaurants that were bustling at the time.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and no one has been detained in connection with the accident.