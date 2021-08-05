After a collision between a Range Rover and a Vauxhall Insignia, the road has been closed.

A Range Rover and a Vauxhall Insignia collided this morning, causing a portion of a Liverpool road to be closed.

After the altercation in Norris Green, pictures from the site show many police cars and a damaged white Vauxhall car.

At 9.13 a.m., Merseyside Police stated they were called to the intersection of Utting Avenue East and Parthenon Drive on Utting Avenue East.

Fortunately, no one appears to have been seriously hurt inside the automobiles.

“We were summoned at 9.13 a.m. to a road traffic collision involving a Range Rover and a Vauxhall Insignia,” a spokesperson said. The road was impassable.

“It is thought that no one was seriously hurt.”

While the automobiles were being recovered, motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

However, by 10.30 a.m., traffic looked to be running normally again, and the closure had been lifted.