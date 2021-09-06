After a collision at a crosswalk, a motorcycle rider was critically hurt.

After a crash at Anfield, a motorbike rider was brought to the hospital with critical injuries.

Last night, police, paramedics, and firefighters were dispatched to the Priory Road and Hornsey Road intersection.

“At around 9.25pm yesterday (Sunday 5 September), we received a report of a road traffic collision in Anfield,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A car, an Audi A4, and a motorcycle were involved in an accident at the intersection of Priory Road and Hornsey Road.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and the motorbike rider was brought to the hospital with critical but non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding police with their investigations.”

Anyone who saw the collision or feels they have dashcam footage that could help the inquiry should contact @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic on Twitter or phone 101 mentioning reference 21000618743.

