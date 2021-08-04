After a collision, a car lies on its side close to a bus stop.

A car landed on its side near to a bus stop in Southport town centre, damaging a wall.

At around 7.55 p.m. last night (Tuesday), emergency services were dispatched to Queens Road following reports of a collision between a Peugeot and a Toyota.

A Peugeot was photographed on its side next to a bus stop. A wall was severely harmed.

Liverpool City Council has been asked to rethink paying Joe Anderson’s legal bills.

Following the incident, police set up a cordon on Queens Road. There were no significant injuries reported, according to police.

“We were called to a two car road traffic collision on Queens Road in Southport at around 7.55pm last night, Tuesday 3rd August,” a police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“There was an accident between a Peugeot and a Toyota, and a wall was damaged as a result of the incident.

“There have been no reports of significant injuries.”