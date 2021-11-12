After a college student succumbs to injuries, the death toll in the Astroworld tragedy has risen to nine.

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student, died Wednesday as a result of her injuries acquired in the Astroworld catastrophe, making her the terrible incident’s ninth victim.

“Bharti Shahani lost her struggle with the awful injuries she acquired at the Astroworld festival at 6:50 yesterday night,” her family’s attorney stated during a news conference on Thursday.

“I’m not sure I was prepared.”

"I'm not sure I was prepared."

Not only had Astroworld security guard Jackson Bush never done security at a concert before, but he had never even been to one. He was employed without having to present any identification, and he was informed he'd be paid through CashApp. When rapper Travis Scott performed for 70 minutes last week, a furious crowd of pumped-up concertgoers turned into a fatal tsunami of humanity, nine people died.

According to a spokeswoman for Travis Scott, he did not have the right to halt the Astroworld show. Bhagu Shahani, her father, stated that all he wants for his daughter is for her to "get justice," and that he does not want someone else's daughter to "go through this." When headliner Travis Scott began his performance in Houston's NRG Stadium, people rushed towards the stage, causing the tragedy. Eight other people, aged 14 to 27, were killed, with 300 more injured, including a 9-year-old youngster who is in a medically induced coma. The event has prompted authorities to launch a criminal inquiry.

According to the audio obtained by the newspaper, one official remarked over the police radio about 9:21 p.m., “Looks like persons are pouring out of the throng complaining of trouble breathing, crushing-type injuries.”

According to his counsel, Scott continued to perform despite the horrible incident that was occurring. At 10:03 p.m., authorities were directed to turn off the stage and begin CPR on the injured concertgoers.

Scott did not urge the crowd to get unruly, according to the evidence. Scott stated that people who attended the event will receive refunds, and that he will cover the funeral costs of the nine fatalities. Travis Scott’s agent said, “Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively investigating channels of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the right liaisons.”

Scott said he was “devastated” by the events in an Instagram post, adding that he could “never image anything like this just happening.”