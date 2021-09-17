After a college football ad, the Lincoln Project and Greg Abbott spar about how to handle a pandemic.

The Lincoln Project published an ad condemning Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, provoking a furious response from Abbott’s team.

The commercial claims that Texas “is now one of the leading states in COVID mortality,” with more than 3.8 million Texans infected and 60,475 people dying as a result of the virus.

A caption on the silent commercial reads, “Over 60,000 Texans Buried.” “Imagine a cemetery stretching from Austin to San Antonio. Casket lumber totaling about 3.6 million feet. Enough lumber to construct an 85-mile-long wall.”

“Tell Governor Abbott to stop building this one if he wants to build a new wall,” the ad says.

The image of caskets standing straight in a long row, intended to look like a border wall, is then eliminated from the ad. Abbott unveiled a plan in June to construct a wall along Texas’ southern border with Mexico. A crowdsourcing effort was used to raise funds for the project. President Joe Biden announced the proposal after former President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall was stopped.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Lincoln Project advertisement will air during a football game between the University of Texas and Rice University on Saturday.

“Two things; we are not in the business of commenting on what pedophile enablers think, and I’m delighted they are spending their time running commercials rather than recruiting more interns,” Abbott’s general consultant David Carney stated in an email to This website in response to the ad.

John Weaver, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, was accused of sexual harassment in January. According to the New York Times, he sent unsolicited messages to young guys and spoke with 21 men about charges of sexual assault.

“Dave Carney’s statement, like Dave Carney, is sweaty and desperate,” Lincoln Project Co-Founder Rick Wilson remarked when this website contacted him for a response. Greg Abbott, he knows, kept Texans in the dark, failed to lead on COVID, led a campaign to disenfranchise Texas voters based on race, and is facing a backlash over his plan to create a Texas Stasi to spy on women.

“What Dave is most concerned about is missing the. This is a condensed version of the information.