After a college bus was hit by a tree, the mother was seen plucking glass out of her daughter’s hair.

When their bus was damaged by a tree this morning, students on their way to a Birkenhead college were forced to evacuate.

When a branch from the tree smashed into an upstairs window of the double decker bus, two adolescents were reported to have been struck by flying glass.

After the terrifying occurrence, one mother said she was left “picking glass out of her daughter’s hair.”

After a collision with a Land Rover, a driver “abuses” a bus driver.

The bus, which was operated by Happy Al’s of Birkenhead, was transporting students from the Ellesmere Port and Neston areas to Birkenhead Sixth Form College.

It happened at the intersection of Mill Lane and Lydiate Lane in Willaston, as the bus was passing through a tree-lined stretch of road.

“The tree had smashed through the front of the top deck, and windows were broken,” said Sue Wright, a passer-by who watched the tragedy and assisted with first aid.

“Several pupils were covered in glass, with two sustaining minor injuries. Many of the students were in tears and trembling, and one was having a panic attack.”

Following the incident, which occurred at around 8.30 a.m. today, a number of parents resorted to social media (Friday).

“My daughter was on this bus by that window, and I’ve just been pulling glass out of her hair,” one person explained. Absolutely terrifying.”

“My kid is on that bus, and I can’t understand what she was saying when she called me,” another stated.

On the bus at the time, there were estimated to be roughly 70 young people.

“The bus was traveling along safely when a limb from a tree fell through one of the upstairs windows,” said Mike Kilbride, principal of Birkenhead College.

“A few of the children were injured by the flying glass, but the injuries were minor, consisting mostly of scratches and bruises. They were given first aid on the spot, but no one was brought to the hospital.

“Some people on the upper deck were rattled up, so they’re going to take the rest of the day off.

“Students were able to continue their journey to college after a replacement bus was found. I spoke with a handful of them, and they claimed it was a terrible but inevitable accident.

“I’m grateful that no one was gravely hurt. We’ve made contact with.” The summary comes to a close. ”