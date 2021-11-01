After a colleague’s Greggs remark, a woman gets a ‘joke’ tattoo.

A Greggs aficionado got a tattoo of one of the bread chain’s items to show her support.

To honor the bakery, Beth Kweeday, 23, opted to get a vegan sausage roll tattooed on her calf.

The tattoo artist said she goes to the bakery multiple times a day and was inked to show her appreciation for their vegan sausage buns.

Rachel Baldwin, 35, created the tattoo after noticing Beth’s lunch habits and playfully suggesting she give her the tattoo.

Before Rachel tattooed vegetarian Beth on October 21, the two designed it together at Bold as Brass tattoo studio on Rumford Place in the city center.

Beth said she’s “couldn’t be happier” with the outcome of her latest tattoo now that it’s healing.

“All my tattoo shop coworkers have a running joke about how often I buy meals from Greggs,” Beth added.

“When Rachel recommended the tattoo, I was immediately on board – a lot of my tattoos are serious, so it’s nice to have a lighthearted one as well.”

“I wouldn’t say no to another Greggs tattoo — it’s opened up a whole new world for me.”

“I think it’s safe to say I’m a Greggs aficionado!”

“The tattoo idea came about because Beth travels to Greggs roughly five times a day,” Rachel, who spent an hour inking the pastry on Beth’s leg, said.

“I suggested we reinforce her enthusiasm for all of the vegan options they have.”

A vegan sausage bun with cartoon eyes, a cheerful face, and popping out of a Greggs bag is depicted in the tattoo.