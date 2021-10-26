After a cold caller tries to’scam’ him, the man got the last laugh.

Yesterday morning, he reported he received a cold call from a 0208 number (Sunday).

“0208xxxxxxx have just cold called me,” he wrote in a Crosby-based Facebook group.

“They wanted to know if I was wounded in my recent vehicle accident.”

Yes, I replied. I was given to another handler after receiving a lot of sympathy.

“They took down all of my personal information (which was all bogus) and then inquired about the accident.

“I told them about how I was crushed between two grocery lorries, how the fire fighters cut me out, and how the paramedics kept me alive through it all.”

“I was too injured to fly, so the blue light special took me to the hospital.” They inquired about the severity of my injuries while the cash registers rang.

“I then told them solemnly how I had lost my arms and legs.” Then I was asked whether there were any issues.

“I mentioned that I passed away a few days later and that my funeral is scheduled for next Thursday.” She hung up after yelling at me… “Do you think they’ll call me again?” Nearly two hundred people have ‘liked’ the post.

“Brilliant,” one man said. “I’m going to copy your script the next time I get one of these scam calls.”

“I’ve done similar and they still ring,” one person remarked, “although my head had come off during the accident but it was fine because my ears still worked.”

“I told them once that I worked in an office and received an injury that lasted for days,” a woman said. “It’s a paper cut!” “I ask them to repeat themselves numerous times because I don’t understand what they’re saying,” another explained, “then I send them on to my husband, who has better hearing than I do.” He follows suit. On the sixth repeat, they usually hang up.” According to Who Called Me, the number from which the guy claimed receiving the call is rated “negative,” with users rating it as “harassing” and indicating it is a “spam” call about accidents.

Anyone who receives unwanted calls or messages can report them to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).