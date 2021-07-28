After a cloudburst caused flash floods, 5 people died and over 30 people are missing.

Flash floods in India’s Jammu area, which is governed by the Union government, have killed at least five people and left more than 30 people missing.

A cloudburst in the Chenab Valley of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) generated flash floods in the Kishtwar region. When a large volume of precipitation is released in a short period of time, this is known as a cloudburst.

“After a cloudburst in the Dachhan district, 30 to 40 people were reported missing, with four bodies discovered so far…

India’s Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted, “Air Force authorities have been notified for lifting the injured as and when required.”

“I’m keeping a careful eye on things. “Any further assistance will be supplied as needed.”

The Army and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been dispatched to carry out rescue efforts in the affected districts, according to the minister.

However, the region’s search and rescue operations are being hampered by ongoing rainfall.

According to local journalist Asif Naik, parts of the flood-affected area are allegedly unreachable by road and communication is disrupted.

The J&K meteorological department has also issued a severe weather notice for the state.

The broad intermittent rains is most likely to persist through July 30, according to the department’s director, Sonam Lotus, according to the site. Heavy rains may fall in some regions, causing flash floods, mudslides, landslides, and waterlogging.

“The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in the coming days, and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, posing a threat to residents living near rivers, nallas, water bodies, and slide-prone areas,” the Kishtwar district administration warned, according to the Times of India.

India is the latest country to be hit by flash floods, adding to the expanding list of countries affected. Flash floods wreaked havoc in Europe earlier this month, with around 200 people murdered in Germany and 41 died in Belgium. Following a flash flood on Sunday, areas of London streets and tube stations were inundated in water due to the continued harsh weather in England.

China’s Henan region was hit by record-breaking rainfall last week, resulting in a flood. A flooded underground railroad tunnel claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals.