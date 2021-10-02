After a closed-door meeting with lawmakers, Biden promises to get infrastructure passed.

After a closed-door meeting with Democratic lawmakers on Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden promised that his infrastructure package will pass.

Following a meeting with House Democratic Caucus leaders, Biden expressed confidence in a brief statement to reporters. The infrastructure plan has hit a number of stumbling hurdles, most recently differences between leftists and mainstream Democrats about what should be included.

“I promise you, we’re going to finish this,” Biden declared. “It makes no difference when. It makes no difference if it takes six minutes, six days, or six weeks. We’re going to finish it.”

As he was departing, Biden responded to a query about why the Democratic Party “isn’t united” by saying, “c’mon dude,” and presumably referring to the fact that the Senate is split “50-50” along party lines, making even minor differences a big stumbling block for carrying forward his plan.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.