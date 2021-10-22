After a claim of drug-laced drinks, USC suspends fraternity over sex attacks.

The Sigma Nu fraternity at the University of Southern California (USC) has been placed under indefinite suspension.

According to a statement on the college’s website: “A claim of sexual assault was received by the institution from the Sigma Nu fraternity home, located at 660 W. 28th Street in Los Angeles, California.

“The university has also received complaints of narcotics being put into beverages at the same fraternity home during a party, possibly leading to drug-assisted sexual assaults.

“No activities, social or otherwise, may be hosted or organized by Sigma Nu, and no parties or other social gatherings may be held at the Sigma Nu house.”

The incident has also been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), according to USC, which encourages anybody with information “related to the crimes” to contact the university’s Department of Public Safety.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that it is aware of four alleged victims, but that none had yet contacted authorities.

Sigma Nu Fraternity has also made a statement on the alleged “violations and wrongdoing linked to the Epsilon Omicron Chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity at the University,” which was dated October 21.

It reads: “These serious claims alarm the Fraternity, and it will attempt to engage with University officials to examine the matter.

“The Fraternity will decide on its next steps based on the findings of the investigation. Sigma Nu Fraternity is committed to dealing with all confirmed cases of misconduct in a timely manner.” According to ABC7, one student claims that the assaults had happened “many times” in recent weeks.

“I mean, the fact that this happened numerous weeks in a row to different ladies and the boys were confident enough that they could do this multiple weeks in a row to multiple women—that they would not get in trouble, and that it would simply be alright,” said student Sophie Beitel.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), 13% of all students are subjected to rape or sexual assault as a result of physical force, violence, or incapacitation.

“Sexual assault is more prevalent at college than other crimes,” RAINN says, noting that “college-age victims of sexual abuse frequently do not report to law enforcement.””

Sigma Nu, which was founded in 1869, now has over 160 active chapters and colonies on college campuses.