After a city center attack, a 23-year-old man is currently struggling for his life.

A 23-year-old guy is in critical condition in hospital after being attacked in Liverpool’s city center.

Police suspect the young man was hit following an altercation outside the City Buffet restaurant on Hanover Street.

Yesterday, about 3.40 a.m., the incident occurred. A trio of males are said to have fled the scene in a blue and pink Hackney cab.

The victim is still in critical condition, according to authorities.

A 37-year-old Liverpool man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault. He has been taken into custody and will be questioned by authorities.

“A complete investigation has been begun, and inquiries are ongoing to trace the perpetrators involved,” a police official stated.

“Police are also interested in speaking with any taxi drivers from the nearby Hackney cab rank on Hanover Street, as they may have crucial dashcam footage.”

“We are working relentlessly to locate and bring to justice those guilty for this appalling and tragic incident,” said Inspector Gavin Mulcahy.

“Anyone with knowledge is urged to come forward as soon as possible. If you were driving in the neighborhood of Hanover Street between 3.25 and 3.35 a.m. at the time of the incident, please let us know if you have dashcam film that could aid our investigation.”

Drivers can upload dashcam footage to the NICE website to be seen by cops.

Anyone with information on the incident is requested to tweet @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook using the reference number 21000465224. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.