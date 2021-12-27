After a Christmas tree catches fire, a father and his two young sons perish.

On Christmas morning, a Pennsylvania father and two of his young sons died in a fire that overtook his home.

Eric King, 41, of Quakertown, and his children Liam, 11, and Patrick, 8, were killed in a fire started by the lights on the family’s live Christmas tree. The fire also claimed the lives of the family’s two dogs. Kristen King and her 13-year-old son Brady, King’s oldest son, managed to escape the fire. They were treated in a hospital and then released, according to the Courier Times.

On Christmas Day, just before 1.30 a.m., a fire broke out on the second story of the family’s twin home. The fire started when a tree was placed in the middle of a front window in the living room, according to preliminary investigation. Investigators believe that the lights on the tree, as well as its dryness, contributed to the fire.

“We’ll keep looking into why it caught fire,” Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree said. “But the evidence is quite obvious that it started in the Christmas tree.”

The fire destroyed Kings’ home and the twin house attached to it, but the neighbor’s family was unharmed, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the county and state fire marshals are assisting the police in their investigation. The cause, though, will be difficult to ascertain because “nothing” was left, according to McElree. “It was such a hot fire,” he explained, “that most of the content where it started was burned.”

“A Christmas tree burns quickly and produces a lot of heat. It’s a violent and vigorous source when trees go dry. There is a lot of heat, which is likely to have contributed.” McElree went on to say.

A Go Fund Me page was set up to help the bereaved family, and it has already raised almost $609,972. “This tragic death will have a significant impact on the Quakertown community. Please assist Brady and Kristin in feeling the love and support of the community as they recover from this tragic event “According to the campaign,