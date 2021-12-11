After a Christmas shopping trip, Mum found a letter on the car glass that she couldn’t believe.

On her way home from the Manchester markets, a woman received her own Christmas miracle when she stopped for supper at Cheshire Oaks.

Mari Thomas had spent the day shopping for Christmas gifts in Manchester with her husband, son, and son’s fiancé as the snow fell around them.

Mari’s lovely Sunday jaunt was nearly destroyed, though, when she realized she’d misplaced her phone, along with the hundreds of memories it contained.

As they ate food on their way back to Bangor, she realized it was missing, and panic set in.

When her husband examined the automobile parked outside the Hungry Horse restaurant in Ellesmere Port, it was missing.

The Washington Newsday quoted Mari as saying: “You panic when you think you’ve lost it, don’t you? ‘What are you going to do without it?’ you wonder.” It isn’t a high-tech phone, but it is adequate.

“However, because I rely on it so much, it’s worth everything to me.”

Mari’s phone is stuffed with images of her son’s martial arts academy in Llandudno and Menai Bridge, where children and adults practise.

“Those images are not just precious to me, but also to their families, because we put them up on the Facebook page,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Mari noticed a letter on the glass as she approached her car.

It frightened her, on top of her distress over losing her phone on November 28.

According to The Washington Newsday, the Welsh woman said: “To be honest, I assumed I’d parked in the wrong spot and was getting a lecture. ‘Oh, what have I done now?’ I wondered.” But that was such a delightful surprise when I looked at it. ” When Mari read the note printed on Salvation Army paper, she “couldn’t believe it.”

A nice stranger left a trail leading Mari to her misplaced phone, which was safely housed in the Hungry Horse restaurant.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it,” she told The Washington Newsday, “that someone had gone to the trouble of penning the message in the first place, and then taking it to somewhere where I could pick it up.”

