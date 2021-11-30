After a childhood diagnosis, the girl speaks to her mother for the first time in 18 years.

Following her tragic diagnosis as a toddler, a mother said she felt amazing after hearing her daughter’s single word in 18 years.

After giving birth to her daughter Melissa, Kathryn McComas realized something wasn’t quite right.

Melissa was identified with the rare condition Angelman Syndrome at the age of three, after years of fighting for a diagnosis.

Angelman Syndrome is a rare neurological condition that affects about one out of every 20,000 babies born. It can cause developmental delays, significant learning challenges, little or no speech, and movement and balance problems. “It impacts every single part of her life,” Kathryn told The Washington Newsday. She has epilepsy, mobility challenges, and a bad sleeping pattern, and she can’t speak.” Kathryn also expressed her delight when Melissa finally spoke up after 18 years of silence, saying only one word.

“Her biggest annoyance is clearly that she can’t speak,” she explained. She’s only said one word,’mama,’ at the age of 14, which is simply incredible.

“But she’s a trooper, and she doesn’t let her issues stop her from achieving incredible things every day.” She did a lot more than we expected.

Melissa, now 18, lives in Eccleston, St Helens, with her mother and older brother Jacob.

“I have to take care of everything for her,” Kathryn added. “I have to take her to the toilet, dress her, feed her, and all that type of stuff.” As a result, we were frequently unable to perform things that Jacob desired.

“It’s difficult for us because we’re just the three of us, and it’s difficult for me to look after her on my own, but Jacob is a big help.”

After sensing something wasn’t quite right with Melissa at the age of 12 months, Kathryn explained that the family struggled to get a diagnosis.

“She was my second child, and I know you’re not meant to compare kids, but you do unconsciously,” she explained.

“She couldn’t even sit up, she wasn’t even trying to support herself, she just used to flop over, she’d just weep and cry, she’d never leave my side, and she couldn’t sleep any longer.”

