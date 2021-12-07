After a change in the legislation, dangerous antiquities were handed over.

Following a change in the law, a two-week gun surrender was announced, with 14 functional guns being handed over to Merseyside Police.

After the government stated in September that firearms manufactured before 1939 would require a license, the surrender began on November 22 and finished today (December 7).

Last month, Merseyside Police’s Head of Investigations, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, told The Washington Newsday that anyone having an antique firearm should turn it in before it falls into the hands of dangerous criminals.

“What we do have is a number of offences taking place where guns are visible, or the barrels of firearms are seen,” DCS Kameen remarked at the time.

“It’s not just about the fact that they may be reactivated and used to shoot ammo; they’re also utilized in broader criminality, like as threatening individuals and committing robberies.”

“The safest solution here, for everyone involved, is for our public and community to fully support us in our ongoing fight against gun violence.”

The surrender was met by a large number of weapons, including shotguns, revolvers, and self-loading handguns, as well as nine blank shooting weapons, 12 air weapons, and a large amount of ammunition.

“Regardless of whether a gun is viable or not, pointing one of these weapons at someone would undoubtedly fear them, and that is reason enough to take them off our streets,” DCS Kameen stated today.

“In addition, the 14 usable weapons we surrendered had the potential to hurt or kill someone, emphasizing the significance of our surrender.”

“With this change in the legislation, individuals who legitimately own a ‘antique’ gun can continue to do so as long as they have the proper license, and those who do not should use this chance to hand it over to us.”

“I’m grateful to the members of the public who have responded favorably over the last two weeks, as well as the officers and personnel who have been working together behind the scenes to ensure the surrender is organized and the guns are secured. Every single one of you has taken responsibility for the safety of your loved ones, neighbors, and wider community.” The force has taken notice. “The summary has come to an end.”