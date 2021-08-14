After a catastrophic motorbike accident on the Wirral, a sniffer dog searches the woods.

Following a crash in Eastham yesterday night, emergency personnel, including a sniffer dog, are still on the site.

On Friday, August 13, about 8.20 p.m., police were dispatched to Ferry Road after reports of a man on a motorcycle colliding with a wall.

While police investigated, Torr Drive, Ferry Traffic, and Eastham Lock were all closed, and a number of road closures remain in effect today.

After a “severe” incident, forensic officers check Bold Street.

This afternoon, police and firefighters are still on the scene on Ferry Road, and a sniffer dog has been spotted near Eastham Woods.

While the police investigation is ongoing, buses will be diverted.

“Please be aware that due to an ongoing police investigation, route 38 will not be able to service Eastham Ferry,” Stagecoach Merseyside said. Please accept my apologies for whatever inconvenience this has caused.”

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police has been contacted for comment.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.