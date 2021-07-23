After a casual remark, a father slashes a teen with a machete on his doorstep.

On his own front doorway, a father attacked a teenager with a machete for “absolutely no reason.”

Alan Daley went along a Seaforth street with the massive blade before stabbing Jack Callear, 19, and “casually walking away.”

Mr Callear, who just knew Daley as a local man, shielded himself with his hand as the 50-year-old fired strikes at the teen’s head.

The teenager’s tendons and muscles were slashed, necessitating a two-hour procedure and three months off work.

Dad-of-two Daley, who admitted wounding, told Liverpool Crown Court that an insult made to his son aroused a “protective instinct” in him.

The two families lived on neighboring streets, according to prosecutor Chris Stables, and Daley’s youngest son and Mr Callear’s younger sibling were pals.

According to Mr. Stables, “the situation seemed to have blown up out of almost nothing.”

Mr Callear’s family had a shed delivered on April 25, 2019, and it was waiting at the front of the house to be deconstructed and moved to their rear garden.

Mr Callear and his younger brother were dismantling the shed in front of their house at 5 p.m. that day when Daley’s son strolled by with his dog and said, “Why you doing all that?”

“At the moment, Jack said something along the lines of “It has nothing to do with you, walk on,” Mr Stables claimed.

“What does it have to do with him?” he asked, turning to his younger brother.

Mr Stables said Daley showed up on the family’s doorstep three hours later and “popped his head inside” when he realized the door was unlocked.

When Mr Callear’s younger brother answered the door and inquired what he needed, Daley responded, “Where is he?”

When the child realized Daley was referring to Mr Callear, he went to get his older brother, and when he arrived at the door, Daley turned to his own son, who was present, and asked, “Is that him?”

When Daley’s son responded affirmatively, his father brandished the machete and “held it in his right hand” before “swinging.”

