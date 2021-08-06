After a career shift in lockdown, a former Wirral teacher wins a national prize.

A national prize has been granted to a former teacher for her business, which she launched under lockdown.

Gaby Mendes, a young entrepreneur who established a life coaching firm in 2020, has been honored with a That’ll Do Star by value-communications provider Plusnet in recognition of her accomplishments as a lockdown entrepreneur.

based on the Wirral Gaby founded Talk Twenties to assist young people in making the transition to adulthood. She has one basic but important goal at the heart of her business: to help others.

Customers at George at Asda were taken aback by a £16 satin zebra print outfit that was described as “beautiful.”

The 25-year-old understood how tough the pandemic had been for young people like herself, especially those seeking to start their careers at a time when work possibilities were scarce.

Gaby said: “It’s an honor to be selected as a Plusnet That’ll Do Star after receiving such a great response from the local community and beyond.”

“For young people just starting out in the workforce, the pandemic has been a challenging moment. We’re proud of the community we’ve created, and we’re excited to continue helping twenty-somethings for many more years!

“Liverpool is a busy and interesting city, as well as a fantastic place to work, grow, and scale a company.”

The former teacher has been able to reach thousands of individuals by embracing technology and providing resources, training aids, and life-coaching courses based on her personal experiences. She also hosts a podcast at Liverpool Podcast Studios, which has nearly 10,000 downloads in less than ten months.

Gaby will receive business mentoring and training from Plusnet as part of her prize, which will help her build and grow her firm in the next year.

“Here at Plusnet, we know all about daring, grit, and drive, which is why we’re recognizing the many thousands of businesses that took the jump in lockdown with a special That’ll Do Star,” said Nick Silverwood, head of business at Plusnet.