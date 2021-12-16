After a car plunges into a canal, a good Samaritan saves a toddler and a woman; two people are killed.

After the automobile they were traveling in went off the road and fell into a canal in Florida, a truck driver rescued a mother and her child. However, two ladies, ages 47 and 22, were killed in the accident.

The car, which was carrying five people, including two children and three women, was driving down Interstate 75 when its back left tire blew out Tuesday afternoon. The truck abruptly lost control and crashed into the canal known as Alligator Alley.

A truck driver, Charlie Chang, saw the accident and hurried to the automobile passengers’ aid.

“I quickly stopped and ran and dove in the ocean when I saw the automobile go airborne,” Chang told WSVN. “I didn’t consider it. I wasn’t thinking about the gators or anything. I just finished it.” According to Chang, the automobile began to rapidly descend into the water.

“The car was sinking so fast that I was able to swim out and grab the first lady and a child by the time I leapt in,” he claimed. “The car had gone under at that point.” Another bystander dived into the water and pulled the second child to safety.

Two people, however, stayed immersed in the water for a lengthier period of time due to the delayed rescue. The women were retrieved from the water and given CPR by rescue teams a short time later. They were subsequently airlifted to a local hospital, where they were critically ill. The women died later that night as a result of their injuries. The names of the passengers engaged in the event were not released by the police.

According to BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane of the Miami Herald, the three survivors were treated on the site for non-life threatening injuries.

The car’s five passengers are all North Fort Myers locals.