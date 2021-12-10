After a car plows into a school bus, one child is killed and several others are injured, according to police.

According to officials, one youngster died and at least three others were injured Thursday after a car slammed into them after colliding with a school bus in California.

Just before 4 p.m., the event occurred at a crossroads in Desert Hot Springs, on the outskirts of Palm Springs.

The vehicle involved, a white Cadillac of unknown model, rammed into the back of the school bus, then attempted to go around it, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. The Cadillac then allegedly ran over a speed limit sign before driving into a group of four small children, according to police.

After getting off at a neighboring bus stop, the kids were apparently heading home. Because the street they were on lacked sidewalks, they were forced to walk on the shoulder of the road.

Although the specific circumstances of the accident are yet unknown, law enforcement has declared the location a crime scene.

“The causes of that crash are still under investigation,” CHP Captain Dennis Woodbury said. “But [the driver]ended up going around the school bus and then striking four pedestrians, juvenile pedestrians.”

“I don’t know what occurred to the Cadillac driver; there might be a lot of other circumstances that occur after an accident,” he continued.

At the scene of the collision, one youngster was pronounced deceased. The deceased’s name, age, and gender have not been revealed by authorities.

Two other children were seriously injured in the tragedy and were sent to a local hospital, while another had relatively minor injuries, according to California fire officials.

The Cadillac’s driver was also taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. It’s unclear whether he’s been charged with anything.

Joan Boiko, a spokesman for the Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD), said the bus involved was from Rancho Mirage High School and was transporting special-needs children. The children who were struck were said to be Julius Corsini Elementary School students.

The district said in a statement to KESQ-TV that it was alerted by local officials at roughly 4:30 p.m. and that it was devastated by the news.

