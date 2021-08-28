After a car insurance hiccup, young drivers can save hundreds of dollars.

Due to a “blip,” the cost of automobile insurance for young people has dropped to its lowest level in six years.

According to research from comparethemarket.com, car insurance for 17 to 24-year-olds has decreased by £536 year on year due to lower fuel and insurance costs.

Young drivers will now spend an average of £1,737 in the first year to keep a car on the road, the lowest yearly running cost since the insurance comparison website began its research in 2015.

At £1,062, insurance accounts for 61 percent of the total, but the cost has decreased by £120 year on year.

However, the price drop is most likely due to the pandemic, and young drivers continue to pay the highest premiums of any age group.

According to consumer group Which?, the decline in rates is likely owing to how little individuals have driven since the outbreak began.

“Some – but not all – insurers granted customers rebates during the first Covid-19 lockout to reflect the fact that they were not on the road as much as they had predicted when their rates were calculated,” they claimed.

“We recommended that drivers contact their insurers to reduce their yearly mileage estimates and maybe earn a premium reduction or rebate,” says the report.

According to Compare the Market, teenage drivers are insured to travel 3,541 miles on average this year, down from 7,347 miles the year before.

The reduction in insurance premiums and fuel expenditures seen by young drivers this year can be attributed to cutting this average distance in half.

However, once the lockdown limitations are lifted, drivers may expect this cost to rise again as more automobiles return to the road.