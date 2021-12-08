After a car hits them both during a foot pursuit, a police officer is injured and a suspect is killed.

Authorities say a moving vehicle struck a suspect and the officer pursuing him on foot on an Iowa city street Monday night, killing him and badly injuring the officer.

According to a tweet from the Des Moines Police Department, the accident happened just before 8:00 a.m. ET on SE 14th Street on Dec. 6.

SE 14th St northbound at Watrous Ave was temporarily closed as the department investigated the incident, according to authorities. For the next three hours, police have requested cars to stay away from the area.

According to KIMT-TV, the officer became suspicious after seeing the suspect driving a vehicle in reverse down a downtown street and then stopping into a parking lot. The officer stopped and questioned the van’s driver, who then fled on foot, according to police.

According to the outlet, the police gave the man a chase and a physical altercation ensued between the two of them. After that, the officer called the department to report a “violent confrontation with the subject.” Following this, additional patrol units were dispatched to the scene.

The 31-year-old suspect ran into SE 14th Street at some point, and the officer pursued him. A moving vehicle then collided with both of them. The suspect was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead. The cop, who has not been recognized, was hospitalized until Tuesday.

According to We Are Iowa, the incident is being investigated by the police department’s traffic unit and the Iowa State Patrol.

A Chicago motorist was charged with murder in June of last year after a police squad car on a pursuit to apprehend him collided with another vehicle, killing a lady. The event occurred near the intersection of 115th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. The defendant, Marcel Oliver, 22, was being pursued by Illinois State Police investigators for his involvement in a number of crimes in the surrounding suburbs. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled, leading officers on a chase. During the chase, a squad car collided with another vehicle, killing the 37-year-old female driver, Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez.